Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter.

BGY opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.42. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

