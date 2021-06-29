Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $55,000 in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Data I/O Co. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $95,698.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,258.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $76,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 436,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,064 shares of company stock valued at $339,965 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

