Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,728 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

