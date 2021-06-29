AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €20.50 by UBS Group

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €20.50 ($24.12) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.25 ($28.52).

Shares of CS stock opened at €21.61 ($25.42) on Tuesday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €22.76.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

