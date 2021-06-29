AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVEVF. Barclays upgraded AVEVA Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Investec upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

