Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $205.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

