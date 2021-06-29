Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,923 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Raymond James by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE RJF opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $64.98 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.