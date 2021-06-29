Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.79.

PEAK stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

