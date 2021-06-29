Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $248,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $205.42 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a one year low of $168.09 and a one year high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.20.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

