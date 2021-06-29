Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,250,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,641,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,507,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 599.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the period.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $46.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.