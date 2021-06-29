Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.06 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and $59.82 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.95 or 0.00033022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.00235044 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011113 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,104.15 or 0.03050688 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,922,102 coins and its circulating supply is 172,418,164 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

