Autonio Hits Market Capitalization of $8.29 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $720,322.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 53.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00143233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00168548 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.87 or 0.99781739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,450,357 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

