AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5,681.7% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $9,780,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

NYSE:AN opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

