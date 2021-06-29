Australian REIT Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:HRR.UN)

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Australian REIT Income Fund stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.37. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.50 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

About Australian REIT Income Fund

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

