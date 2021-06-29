Australian REIT Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:HRR.UN)

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of Australian REIT Income Fund stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.37. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.50 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.
About Australian REIT Income Fund
Recommended Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.