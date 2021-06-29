Attila (ATT) Price Tops $0.0503

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, Attila has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Attila has a total market capitalization of $22.66 million and approximately $162,360.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Attila

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

