Athene (NYSE:ATH) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.42

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.42 and last traded at $66.97, with a volume of 3113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

