Athene (NYSE:ATH) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.42

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.42 and last traded at $66.97, with a volume of 3113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.
ATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.
In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.
Athene Company Profile (NYSE:ATH)
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
