ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, an increase of 410.8% from the May 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACLLF. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. ATCO has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.88.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

