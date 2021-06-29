Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

AIZ opened at $156.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.34. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Assurant’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

