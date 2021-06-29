Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $31.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

