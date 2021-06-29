Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Acquires 5,343 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 78,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.