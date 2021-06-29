Ashtead Group’s (ASHTY) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASHTY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $303.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $127.65 and a 52-week high of $308.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

