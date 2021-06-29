Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,842.57 ($63.27).

AHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,374 ($70.21) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,989.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,452 ($71.23).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

