Ascential (LON:ASCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $422.20

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 422.20 ($5.52) and last traded at GBX 418 ($5.46), with a volume of 998476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411.80 ($5.38).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 355.33 ($4.64).

The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 367.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

