Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post ($0.84) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.59). Arvinas reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($2.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 185,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,006 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,800,000 after acquiring an additional 439,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118,054 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 628,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

ARVN traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.69. 2,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,978. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 2.01.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

