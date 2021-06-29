Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Acquired by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. Hartree Partners LP owned about 0.30% of Arko worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter worth $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter worth $54,000,000. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter worth $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arko by 20,670.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,503 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter worth $10,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

ARKO stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. 6,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.23. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARKO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.