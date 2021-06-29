Areti Web Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWEB) Short Interest Update

Areti Web Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWEB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AWEB opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14. Areti Web Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.
Areti Web Innovations Company Profile
