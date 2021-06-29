Areti Web Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWEB) Short Interest Update

Areti Web Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWEB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AWEB opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14. Areti Web Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Areti Web Innovations Company Profile

Areti Web Innovations, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet based solutions for small and mid-sized businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers Web site hosting services and options for various Web site applications, including ASP, ASP.NET 2.0, Linux, Virtual Private Servers, PHP, SQL Server, MySQL, SharePoint, and Microsoft Exchange.

