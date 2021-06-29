APY.Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $628,067.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and approximately $628,067.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00137888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00167478 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,647.61 or 0.99835702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,267,451 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

