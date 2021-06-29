Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Update

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 726,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMNL opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Applied Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.

Get Applied Minerals alerts:

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.