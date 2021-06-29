Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $291,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,546,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.93. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

