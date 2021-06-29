Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

