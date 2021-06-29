Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APOG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $192,064. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $1,682,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.