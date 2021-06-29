APIX 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.69 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, APIX has traded up 86.8% against the US dollar. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.14 or 0.00661145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038590 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

