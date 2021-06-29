Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Increased to Hold at Liberum Capital

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANFGF. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.40.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.