Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Increased to Hold at Liberum Capital

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANFGF. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.40.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
