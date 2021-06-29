AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Update

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the May 31st total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ANPC opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AnPac Bio-Medical Science will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

