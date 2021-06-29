ankrETH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,437.00 (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. ankrETH has a market cap of $60.83 million and approximately $10,437.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ankrETH has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One ankrETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,074.08 or 0.05942667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00054963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.18 or 0.00668111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00038996 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

ankrETH (CRYPTO:aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.