Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €61.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €66.23 ($77.92).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

