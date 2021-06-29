Analyzing Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) & Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) and Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tattooed Chef $148.49 million 11.10 $68.72 million $0.07 289.29 Coffee $74.34 million 0.41 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Tattooed Chef has higher revenue and earnings than Coffee.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tattooed Chef and Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tattooed Chef 0 1 1 0 2.50 Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tattooed Chef currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.05%. Given Tattooed Chef’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tattooed Chef is more favorable than Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tattooed Chef N/A -10.82% -5.67% Coffee 0.88% 3.31% 2.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tattooed Chef has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coffee has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand name in the frozen food section of retail food stores. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 4,300 retail outlets, as well as offers its products through the e-commerce channel. Tattooed Chef, Inc. is headquartered in Paramount, California.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2020, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 21 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, Harmony Bay, and Steep and Brew. The company was formerly known as Transpacific International Group Corp and changed its name to Coffee Holding Co., Inc. in April 1998. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

