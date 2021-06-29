Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Elevate Credit (ELVT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT):

6/23/2021 – Elevate Credit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

6/22/2021 – Elevate Credit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

6/17/2021 – Elevate Credit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

6/16/2021 – Elevate Credit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

6/10/2021 – Elevate Credit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

6/8/2021 – Elevate Credit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

6/3/2021 – Elevate Credit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

5/31/2021 – Elevate Credit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

5/25/2021 – Elevate Credit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

5/18/2021 – Elevate Credit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

5/17/2021 – Elevate Credit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

5/6/2021 – Elevate Credit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Shares of ELVT opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $131.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.72.

Get Elevate Credit Inc alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $30,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 198,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $709,773.12. Insiders have sold 1,504,692 shares of company stock worth $5,106,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.