Analysts Set The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Price Target at GBX 302.17

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

Several analysts have weighed in on GYM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.02) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

The Gym Group stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £488.65 million and a P/E ratio of -12.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 270.61. The Gym Group has a twelve month low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.