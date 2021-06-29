Analysts Set Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target at $83.57

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of PLL traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,977. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.53 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

