Analysts Set Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) PT at €64.25

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €64.25 ($75.59).

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €65.44 ($76.99) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52-week high of €70.55 ($83.00).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

