Analysts Set Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Price Target at $33.50

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research firms have commented on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LUMO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,377. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

