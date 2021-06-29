Analysts Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Target Price at $92.50

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,430. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $59.10 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

