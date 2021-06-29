Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,580,000 after purchasing an additional 820,519 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 63,394 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRE opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.69. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

