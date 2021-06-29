Analysts Expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.45). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.99) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUSN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $18,781,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 370,819 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 106,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,251. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $344.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

