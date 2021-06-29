Analysts Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce sales of $226.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.75 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $231.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $905.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.50 million to $908.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $918.08 million, with estimates ranging from $910.64 million to $928.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.60. The company had a trading volume of 104,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.05. Blackbaud has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Blackbaud by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

