Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post sales of $114.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.90 million and the lowest is $113.30 million. BancFirst posted sales of $109.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $456.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.90 million to $460.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $447.95 million, with estimates ranging from $439.40 million to $456.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.35. 1,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,580. BancFirst has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $397,394.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,244,527 shares in the company, valued at $380,805,105.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243 over the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 50.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

