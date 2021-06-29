Analysts Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

TSEM stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.