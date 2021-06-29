Analysts Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Brokerages predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post $3.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.32 billion and the highest is $3.45 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,204,000 after purchasing an additional 354,082 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,667. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.