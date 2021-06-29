Analysts Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will post ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.34). Guardant Health reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Guardant Health stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,201. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.12.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,158.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at $643,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,640 shares of company stock worth $64,971,025. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after acquiring an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,011,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,633,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,200,000 after buying an additional 439,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.